India vs Sri Lanka has descended into a farce as Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews and some of his fielders were forced to wear masks to protect them from pollution in Delhi.

Not particularly pleasant to play in, but it pales into insignificance when compared to a WHO health survey which showed that air pollution causes lung damage in an estimated 50 percent of Indian children.

Delhi, the capital of India, has the worst air quality of any city in the world – this was according to a WHO survey which studied 1,600 world cities.

Worse than that, air pollution causes around 1.5 million deaths nationally and is the fifth most likely cause of death in the country.

Last month, the great smog of Delhi took air pollution levels to an unprecedented 999 micrograms of polluted air particles per metre; well outside of the recommended safe limits of around 60 and 100 micrograms.

To put the levels into some kind of context, in September, London mayor Sadiq Khan put London on high alert due to high levels of air pollutants, which were nowhere near the levels seen in Delhi.

This made it even more bizarre that the Indian batsmen, except one, opted against wearing masks to give themselves some level of protection from the fumes.

So why is the air quality in Delhi so bad?

Well, there are a number of causes.

You can see some of the players in masks in the images below.

Exhaust fumes, dust from building sites, wood fires, farmers burning agricultural land, power generators, and even burning rubbish.

But, the main culprit is the Badarpur Thermal Power Station, according to the Express.

According to studies, air pollution can cause autism, epilepsy, diabetes, and even multiple sclerosis.

So, perhaps the images of cricketers having to wear masks to play a match in Delhi to avoid the toxic fumes might just might promote a change.

