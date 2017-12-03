UFC 218 was a very entertaining pay-per-view on Saturday night, and it was mainly thanks to the fantastic co-main event fights that were on show, which ended in two very different ways.

Francis Ngannou showed everyone in the first main event that he was a true contender in the heavyweight division by knocking out Alistair Overeem in the first round of their contest for the win, while Max Holloway managed to retain his UFC Featherweight Championship against Jose Aldo once more in the second main event fight.

With just nine seconds to go in the third round, referee Herb Dean brought a stop to the UFC Featherweight title clash, meaning Blessed had successfully defended the championship for the first time in his UFC career.

Not only was this the second time this year that Holloway has defeated Aldo via TKO, but it also marks the 12th fight the American has won in a row, as he hasn't lost since he fought against Conor McGregor in August 2013.

He now has the third-longest active winning streak in UFC with 12 wins, which is just behind UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson (13), and UFC Middleweight Champion Georges St-Pierre (13).

As you can see in the video below, the fight wasn't stopped until the American was mounted on top of the Brazilian and beating his face until it was a bloody pulp. It was only then that the referee stepped in and brought an end to the fight inside the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Following a successful title defense, what's next for Holloway remains to be seen. Talks of another possible fight against McGregor has been discussed amongst fans, a rematch of their first fight from over four years ago. Blessed said in his post-fight press conference that he would accept a fight with McGregor again with no hesitation.

He said, according to JOE: "Yeah, for sure. Like I said, I'm the champion of my division and I've got to keep everything rolling. I've got to keep everything going. I've got a throne to defend. I'm not going on hiatus. As long as I get contenders, I'm going to fight.

"But if the UFC call me out for that reason, any reason for fighting him, I'll gladly fight him. If the Conor fight don't happen, it's not on my side. I'll tell you guys right now. It's not on my side. It's on their team."

Following a well-deserved break, Holloway is expected to defend the UFC Featherweight Championship again once more in 2018.

