If you don’t watch ‘Premier League Tonight’ on BT Sport on a Saturday night, you’re seriously missing out.

After the 5:30pm match has finished, Jake Humphrey is joined by a few former professionals as they talk about anything and everything. From the Premier League era during their career, to the modern-day.

It’s a brilliant hour and we strongly recommend watching it.

Anyway, after Arsenal and Manchester United played out an enthralling match where the Red Devils ran out 3-1 winners, Humphrey was joined by Rio Ferdinand, Martin Keown and Frank Lampard.

They discussed Arsenal and United’s rivalry down the years, the England national side and clashes between each other.

But there was a reoccurring theme throughout the show - Ferdinand’s desire to continually mock Keown.

And the funniest moment came when the former Arsenal defender claimed that he never swapped his shirt after a match.

“I don’t think I ever swapped shirts with any player,” Keown said.

But almost before he finished his sentence, Ferdinand chipped inwith: “They didn’t want your shirt, did they?”

Brilliant.

Watch: Ferdinand mocks Keown

Take a look:

But Ferdinand overstepped the mark this time and received a warning from presenter Humphrey.

“You’re on a disgrace on this show,” he jokingly said.

We have to admit, it was pretty funny though.

Ferdinand might have a reason for wanting to mock Keown live on TV, though. It seems he’ll still not over what the defender did to Ruud van Nistelrooy when he missed THAT penalty at Old Trafford between Man Utd and Arsenal back in 2003.

"You were bang out of order," Ferdinand told Keown before Arsenal vs Man Utd.

"No, you were out of order. You were lucky we didn't see it. We turned round because he missed a penalty and you was all over him like a rash."

