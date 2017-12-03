Arsenal and Manchester United have rustled up some enthralling contests in the Premier League era but few have carried the entertainment value of their latest meeting.

There was no surprise when the Emirates classic took top spot on the Match of the Day running order with Alan Shearer and Ian Wright sinking their teeth into an end-to-end fixture.

United flew out of the blocks in north London, capitalising on poor individual errors with Antonio Valencia and Jesse Lingard firing the away side into an early 2-0 lead.

Arsenal soon rallied but David de Gea just happened to be in the form of his life, making 14 saves to equal Tim Howard's Premier League record.

Alexandre Lacazette did eventually fire past the Spaniard but only for United to flex their counterattacking muscles with Lingard scoring another to wrap up a 3-1 win.

The moral of the story is that Manchester United, for all their lack of possession and time in their own half, were simply far more clinical than their hosts.

Shearer was certainly impressed with what he saw from the Red Devils, too, with a MOTD analysis that ruffled a few feathers with Arsenal fans and it's caused quite the debate on Twitter.

The Premier League's all-time top scorer lauded: "We've sat here and eulogised about Manchester City going forward many times but what we saw from United today during this game was equally as good. They were just breath-taking.

"At times they were too quick, they were too sharp for Arsenal - their pace, their power.

"They went after Arsenal straight away and put them under pressure, wanting to get behind and give them no time on the ball. Like I said, they were too quick for them and too clever for them.

"The one touch football, Arsenal just couldn't handle it."

High praise indeed but with the Gunners boasting 75% possession during the match and 25 more shots on goal, Shearer's comments didn't sit with some. Take a look at the reaction:

Fair play to Shearer, though, in taking it upon himself to respond. The MOTD pundit honed in on a few tweets in particular and refuted them in style - check it out:

Shearer seems hard done by for sure, even if he probably went a little too far in comparing United to their city neighbours at the moment.

Jose Mourinho has been criticised for his tactics in big games this season; he got it spot on against Arsene Wenger once again.

