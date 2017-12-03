Boxing

Luis Ortiz learns fate for failing yet another drugs test

Luis 'King Kong' Ortiz has found himself on the end of a rather hefty fine following his failed drugs test in September.

On Friday, the WBC released a statement which said that it supported the findings of high levels of chlorothiazide and hydrochlorothiazide blood pressure medication, which is sometimes due to ongoing medical treatment, as the Cuban fighter claimed.

It just so happens that chlorothiazide and hydrochlorothiazide are sometimes used to hide the use of performance enhancing drugs.

"The WBC concludes that the evidence available to the WBC supports a finding that Mr. Ortiz's ingestion of high blood pressure medication was directed to the treatment of an ongoing medical condition,” the WBC’s statement said.

"Therefore, Mr. Ortiz will continue to be tested based on a specifically designed testing protocol.

“As of the date of this ruling, Mr. Ortiz is available to compete in WBC-sanctioned events, and shall be confirmed in the WBC ratings in a position consistent with the recommendation of the WBC ratings committee."

The failed drugs test in September meant that Ortiz found himself dropped from the title fight in New York against Deontay Wilder.

The ruling meant that Wilder had to fight the former world champion Bermane Stiverne, who was well past his prime, and it showed as Wilder obliterated Stiverne in the first round.

When reviewing the matter, WBC medical advisory committee chairman Dr Paul Wallace found that whilst there were no current medical conditions for Ortiz, there was a historical mandate for him to be using blood pressure medication.

BOX-WBA-HEAVYWEIGHT-ORTIZ-SCOTT

"Dr. Wallace reviewed the results of all the medical examinations, each one of which were completely normal and revealed no ongoing adverse health condition whatsoever.

"The WBC Board of Governors hereby ratifies that Mr. Ortiz's failure to disclose his ingestion of prescribed high blood pressure medication constitutes a violation of the WBC CBP protocol, and confirms the $25,000 fine."

It didn’t go so well for the Cuban fighter in November when a WBA hearing decided that he would no longer be available as a mandatory challenger to Anthony Joshua.

