Derrick Rose.

Report: Derrick Rose expresses a desire to return with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue has given a positive update on the future of point guard Derrick Rose as he continues to ponder his NBA future. 

Speaking before the team's 116-111 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night - their 11th straight victory - he confirmed that Rose is in regular contact with the franchise but wasn't willing to go into too many details. 

Per ESPN, general manager Koby Altman also stated that talks with the veteran and his representatives have gone well and there will be a further update in the near future. 

The 28-year-old is currently out with a sprained ankle but has been given time away from the team to deal with personal issues and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin reported that he is considering retirement after this latest physical setback. 

According to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, however, the three-time All-Star has now told the Cavaliers that he has a desire to return to the team.

Speaking to the media about his teammate's situation, LeBron James said he didn't feel Rose owed anything to the organization.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

"Whenever he's ready to tell us or whatever, we're ready for that," James said, per ESPN. "You don't ever fast-track someone's process of what they may be going through. When they're ready to talk about it or ready to bring it to the forefront, as his teammates, we'll be ready for it.

"I don't know what the organization's stand on that is. That's different. From us as players, we don't need an answer from him. We want him to be as great as he can be, off the floor first before he even thinks about being on the floor."

LeBron also admitted that he, nor the rest of the Cavs roster, have spoken to the former Chicago Bulls star since his departure from the team. 

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Since becoming the youngest MVP in league history at the age of 22 in 2011, D.Rose's career took a downward spiral after he suffered an ACL injury to his left knee in 2011. 

He has suffered multiple career-threatening injuries since and has been unable to return to the level that made him the most devastating point guard in the league. 

Rose is currently averaging 14.3 points a game this season for the Cavs and has been a starter in all of the games he's featured in. But his role and minutes are set to decrease once Isaiah Thomas makes a return from hip injury - which is expected to happen in mid-December.

Topics:
NBA
LeBron James
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Derrick Rose
Chicago Bulls
