Football

Cesc Fabregas.

Cesc Fabregas left hoping for something to happen after Newcastle win

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Cesc Fabregas admits Chelsea and the other Premier League title challengers are now hoping for Manchester City to suffer a slip as Pep Guardiola’s side continue to dominate.

City are the odds-on favourites to win the trophy having stormed out of the blocks this season, leaving the likes of neighbours Manchester United and reigning champions Chelsea trailing in their wake.

The Blues have started to put together a strong run of results, though, and saw off Newcastle 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as Eden Hazard starred.

Dwight Gayle put the visitors into a surprise lead in Saturday’s early kick-off only for Hazard to first level and then wrap up the points with a Panenka penalty after Alvaro Morata had headed Antonio Conte’s men in front.

Despite Chelsea clinching six wins from their last seven games, Fabregas knows the Blues need City to start dropping points to give them any chance of retaining their crown.

“It is important to get the win,” he told ChelseaTV.

“We needed to win before the top teams played and it was an important three points. It is still a long way to go and that is why we have to hope Manchester City will slip up and we will manage to put some pressure on them.

“They are there because they deserve it and our job is just to keep going and see what happens at the top.”

In contrast to Chelsea’s form, Newcastle have now taken just a point from their previous six games.

Qarabag FK v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League

Midfielder Mikel Merino was suitably impressed by Chelsea to back them to play a part in the title race.

“Chelsea are a really good team,” he said. “They have pace, they have ability and they are individually one of the strongest teams in the Premier League.”

He added: “The way they play is so hard to play against. We started by scoring a goal, but in the end they have pace, ability and they have won the match.”

Newcastle now face back-to-back home games against Leicester and Everton, with Merino hoping playing at St James’ Park can help Rafael Benitez’s side address their poor form.

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

“Playing at home is always an advantage for us,” he added.

“The strength of the crowd is important and I think with all the strength they give us we will improve. We know we have to keep working like this. We have to be patient and confident in our possibilities.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Manchester City
Premier League
Newcastle United
Football
Chelsea
Francesc Fabregas

Trending Stories

Oakland player explains exactly why Crabtree lost it in fight with Talib

Oakland player explains exactly why Crabtree lost it in fight with Talib

Watch: Matt Hardy appears to be 'Woken' at WWE live event

Watch: Matt Hardy appears to be 'Woken' at WWE live event

Football fans are in disbelief at what has just happened between Benevento and Milan

Football fans are in disbelief at what has just happened between Benevento and Milan

Video shows how Mourinho's tactics worked to perfection in first 11 minutes vs Arsenal

Video shows how Mourinho's tactics worked to perfection in first 11 minutes vs Arsenal

Chris Smalling reveals the Jose Mourinho tactics they knew Arsenal wouldn't handle

Chris Smalling reveals the Jose Mourinho tactics they knew Arsenal wouldn't handle

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again