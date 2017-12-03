During this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, Matt Hardy teased that his Broken gimmick was finally arriving in the WWE after he did a few of the gimmick's mannerisms following his loss to Bray Wyatt including the Delete chant and hand gesture.

Many thought the gimmick would never appear in the WWE following The Hardy Boyz' return at WrestleMania 33 earlier this year due to the ongoing legal battle between Matt and Impact Wrestling, who believe they own the gimmick.

However, that appears to not be the case, to a certain extent, as now WWE and Matt himself are teasing that he is 'Woken', as evident by his recent tweets and actions at a live event over the weekend in Salt Lake City.

In a series of tweets, Matt said: "LOYAL Soldiers, #WOKENWarriors.. We must CONVERGE in The City of Salt Lake tonight to fight in a pivotal battle of The #GreatWar.. I have been advised by both George Washington & Genghis Khan & I am equipped with my Coats of Battle, Rojo y Plata. IT HAS BEGUN."

He followed it up with another tweet which said: "The #7Deities have EMPOWERED & #WOKEN my VESSEL's #BROKENBrilliance to DELETE the rubbish away from the plane identified as WWE. It COMMENCES tonight at #WWESaltLakeCity." This tweet also included footage of Broken Matt and Brother Nero, as seen below.

At the event itself, WWE filmed Matt being Woken in the middle of the ring while doing the Delete chants, as well as being Woken in the backstage area. It's official, Matt Hardy has been Woken.

As for his first potential feud being Woken, Matt faced off against Wyatt at Salt Lake City, the same opponent which he faced earlier this week on Raw, and he also talked about The Eater of Worlds on social media during the week too.

Posting on Twitter, Matt wrote: Thank you for reigniting my WHITE MAGIC with your BLACK MAGIC @WWEBrayWyatt.. In return, it is now my DUTY to DELETE your DEMON."

It looks as though Woken Matt's first feud will be against Bray Wyatt, in what could be a very entertaining feud so long as WWE books it correctly.

