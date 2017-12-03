Tottenham have told Man United that they're prepared to sell left-back Danny Rose - as long as their rivals are prepared to meet the fee.

The Mirror reports that Tottenham and Mauricio Pochettino have made their final decision on Rose, deciding that it's best to sell a player who isn't committed to the team.

Rose moving to Man United has long been on the cards, with the 27-year-old making no secret of how prepared he is to move.

“I am reaching my peak and have probably only got one big contract left in me", Rose said earlier this season.

“I’m not saying I want out, but if something came to me that was concrete, I’d have no qualms about voicing my opinions to anyone at the club.”

Despite his claims that he's 'not saying [he wants] out', he sure does sound like a player who wants out, and his manager appears to have decided that Rose will get his way.

Manchester United have been admirers of the full-back for well over a year - and are unlikely to be put off by the £50 million price-tag that Spurs have slapped on.

It's the same fee that Spurs demanded from United's city rivals when Kyle Walker completed his anticipated move to Manchester City this summer, and would further represent Pochettino's hardline approach to work ethic.

Whether it also represents faith in Ben Davies, however, remains unclear. The Mirror also reports that Spurs are looking for replacements once Danny Rose is sold, but we'll be forced to wait to see if that's for a first-choice left back or back-up to Davies.

Making big changes to the starting eleven seemed unthinkable a month ago, but an awful run of league form that has seen Spurs win just once in their last six games opens up the potential for change.

Man United, on the other hand, have the opportunity to cross another position off the list as Mourinho continues to build the squad he wants.

