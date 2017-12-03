Arsenal fans are not happy with Alan Shearer and Ian Wright following their analysis of the 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Match of the Day last night.

Despite the fact Arsenal were dominant and probably should have won at the Emirates Stadium, Shearer and Wright painted United as the superior side.

"We've sat here and eulogised about Manchester City going forward many times but what we saw from United today during this game was equally as good," said Shearer.

"They were just breathtaking. At times they were too quick, they were too sharp for Arsenal - their pace, their power.

"They went after Arsenal straight away and put them under pressure, wanting to get behind and give them no time on the ball. Like I said, they were too quick for them and too clever for them.

"The one touch football, Arsenal just couldn't handle it."

United converted three of their four attempts on target having only managed eight shots throughout the 90 minutes, compared to Arsenal's 33.

Jose Mourinho's men were more clinical, but they were penned inside their own half for most of the game and Arsenal fans felt aggrieved that Shearer described them as "breathtaking".

Due to the sheer amount of abuse he's received on Twitter, Shearer has been forced to defend himself and now Wright has jumped in.

In the tweet below, Wright shuts down Arsenal fans by saying that no matter how much possession they had, the simple fact of the matter is they weren't good enough defensively.

Wright wrote: "Why am I seeing so much blame being attached to @BBCMOTD pundits about Arsenal not getting credit for 33 shots and 70 odd % possession!

"What are we supposed to say about 5 players rushing to close down Pogba, leaving Valencia free ? Just asking. Maybe the refs fault."

Arsenal were also denied one or two clear-cut penalties, but as Wright explains, Arsenal's players only have themselves to blame for allowing United to go 2-0 and 3-1 ahead.

Each of United's goals were the result of terrible defending, especially Antonio Valencia's, who was left completely alone while four Arsenal defenders shut down Paul Pogba.

As dangerous as Arsenal were going forward, it's hard to praise a side that went 2-0 down within 11 minutes and ended up losing 3-1 when they ought to have won.

