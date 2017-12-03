With Jose Mourinho taking his side away to a top-six club, many football fans probably expected to see Manchester United ‘park the bus' at the Emirates.

That’s what happened when United travelled to Liverpool earlier this season and, two weeks later at home to Spurs, something very similar happened - although they grabbed a 1-0 win on that occasion.

The truth is, they showed very little attacking intent during those two matches.

However, within minutes of the match on Saturday evening against Arsenal, it was clear United had come here to win.

They trailed Manchester City by eight points and knew nothing but a win would keep their title hopes alive ahead of the Manchester derby next weekend.

While they needed the heroics of David de Gea, the fact that they were 2-0 ahead after just 11 minutes completely changed the shape of the match.

And a brilliant video has emerged on YouTube showing Mourinho’s expert tactics against Arsene Wenger’s side and how they worked to perfection early on in the match.

It shows how United played a 3-5-2, outnumbering Arsenal’s central midfield by dropping Jesse Lingard in there.

It also shows the immense amount of pressure the away side put on the Gunners when they were on the ball. And it was this pressure that saw them win possession high up the pitch on two occasions and punish them with goals from Antonio Valencia and Lingard.

The video then shows how Mourinho ensured United kept hold of their lead. It demonstrates how Victor Lindelof man-marked Alexis Sanchez whenever he entered a dangerous position.

However, it also highlights how Arsenal took advantage that tactic by exploiting the space left behind by the defender.

Overall, it’s a very interesting video that examines the tactics of ‘The Special One.’

Watch: Mourinho's tactics vs Arsenal

Take a look:

Smalling on United's tactics

After the match, United defender Chris Smalling admitted that their tactics of using two strikers - Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial - surprised Arsenal.

"I think we were carrying on from Watford and the fact that, when we play, obviously in this system, we can play with two strikers," explained Smalling to MUTV.

"Quite often, they [Arsenal] are only used to playing against one. We put two up front and put them under more pressure and they are not used to that.

"I think that was one to enjoy, for fans watching the game and for us as players. It was end to end, but for us to get those two early goals, I think, meant Arsenal had to come at us and that’s what made it a very entertaining game."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms