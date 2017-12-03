Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond are two of the best centers in the Eastern Conference so far this season and their battle for supremacy has seen them create a friendly rivalry.

It began when the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons met for the first time this year and saw Embiid light Drummond up for 30 points and declare that his counterpart "plays no defense".

The Sixers star sees himself as the king of trash talking and wasted no time in trolling the Pistons big man after their first encounter.

Drummond simply responded by saying he would get his revenge in their next matchup on December 2.

That date finally arrived on Saturday and both men did little to play down their clash before the game as they continued their war of words.

Unsurprisingly, it was the Philly seven-footer who took the first jab as he discussed the threat of his fellow big.

"No disrespect, but he can't shoot," Embiid told Marshall Harris of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "So I just gotta worry about the defensive coverages that we have as a team."

The quotes quickly reached the 24-year-old in Detroit and he wasted no time hitting back at Embiid.

"I mean you can't really have a conversation with a man who can't play a back-to-back," Drummond told Johnny Kane of FOX Sports Detroit. "I've been playing for six years and I've missed maybe four, five games. So when he can play a whole season without taking a rest, he can come talk to me."

These comments set their clash up perfectly and their on-court battle didn't disappoint as the duo went at each other all night.

In the end, Embiid was once again the winner as he led the 76ers to a 108-103 victory by posting a team-high 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Drummond had 14 points and 11 rebounds but he fouled out late in the fourth quarter for a foul on 'The Process' that prompted his rival to point him to the bench, much to the delight of the home crowd.

The Cameroonian claimed after the game that he knew the Pistons All-Star was going to foul out.

"Before the game, I told my teammates he (Drummond) was going to foul out and he did," said Embiid afterward, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jessica Camerato. "But it's all fun. At the end of the game we hugged it out."

The Sixers man may have had the last laugh, but Drummond showed his mettle and held his own in the matchup and their warm embrace after the buzzer sounded showed that this is nothing but friendly competition between two of the league's most talented bigs and long may it continue.