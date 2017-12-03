John Cena may not be a full-time wrestler in the WWE anymore, but that doesn't mean he's completely out of the limelight.

In fact, now he's a part-time superstar, part-time Hollywood movie star, it means there's now more added attention to what he does both inside and outside of the squared circle. Unfortunately for him this week, he's in the news for all the wrong reasons.

According to Wrestling Inc, Ford is reportedly suing Cena for selling his 2017 Ford GT, which violated a contract with the car company. After only 500 of these were made by Ford, Cena was picked from thousands of applicants to be able to purchase the vehicle.

However, the WWE legend also agreed to keep the car for at least two years, before being allowed to sell it, but he did not do this. Cena sold the car, and did tell the company he was doing so - along with other assets - for "for cash to take care of expenses."

According to The Washington Post, Cena paid $460,000 for the vehicle and was confronted about selling the car, saying to Ford he would "make it right," but via the lawsuit, he never did. The 16-time World Champion appears to have posted a cryptic photo on his Instagram account in relation to the lawsuit.

The photo, as you can see below, is of a 1980s Ford Mustang GT. As he does with most of his Instagram posts, Cena has posted the photo without giving an explanation as to why he has done so.

Ford has since released a statement about the lawsuit, which said: "Mr. Cena has unfairly made a large profit from the unauthorized resale flip of the vehicle, and Ford has suffered additional damages and losses, including, but not limited to, loss of brand value, ambassador activity, and customer goodwill due to the improper sale."

Cena hasn't been seen in the WWE since his participation in the 5-on-5 Survivor Series interbrand elimination match at Survivor Series last month, where he was part of the Team SmackDown which lost to Team Raw. He isn't expected to appear for the WWE again until December 26 at a live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The 16-time World Champion shouldn't really be in any financial trouble considering he earned $8 million from WWE last year and he is starting to receive a lot of roles in movies, so it's slightly worrying that he had to sell a car in order to take care of his expenses. Fingers crossed he's okay, but we'll have to wait and see what comes of this lawsuit with Ford.

