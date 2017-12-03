Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne has reiterated that Ferrari's threat to leave Formula One is serious following the announcement of engine plans for the 2021 season.

Marchionne is not pleased with the engine configurations announced by the FIA at the end of October, which stated: "During the remaining part of 2017 and 2018, the FIA and F1 will also work with the teams to establish power unit test and development restrictions as well as other cost containment measures."

Well, Ferrari are not happy with these proposed changes, and have once again threatened to leave F1 if the changes are put in place.

“The dialogue has started and will continue to evolve,” Marchionne said.

“We have time until 2020 to find a solution which benefits Ferrari.

"The threat of Ferrari leaving Formula One is serious. The agreement with Sauber expires in 2020-2021, right when Ferrari could leave.

“We have to find a solution which is good for the sport, but we also have to be clear on the things we can't back down on.”

If Ferrari does leave F1, then it can be considered a hammer blow to the sport.

The Italians have competed at every F1 championship since 1950 and has 16 Constructors' Championships and 15 Drivers' titles to its name.

Ferrari are not alone in their complaints, however, with Mercedes-AMG joining the chorus of disapproval about the changes.

However, F1 racing boss Ross Brawn has said that they have listened to fans and have brought in changes accordingly.

“The 2021 power unit is an example of the future way the FIA as regulators, F1 as commercial right holders, the teams and the manufacturers as stakeholders will work together for the common good of the sport.

"The proposal presented today was the outcome of a series of meetings which took place during 2017 with the current teams and the manufacturers who showed their interest to be part of the pinnacle of motorsport.

"Also, we've carefully listened to what the fans think about the current power unit and what they would like to see in the near future with the objective to define a set of regulations which will provide a powertrain that is simpler, cheaper and noisier and will create the conditions to facilitate new manufacturers to enter Formula 1 as powertrain suppliers and to reach a more levelled field in the sport."

