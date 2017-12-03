Gennaro Gattuso couldn’t have asked for a better fixture to take charge of his first AC Milan match as manager.

A trip to Benevento, who have failed to pick up a single point, scoring just six in the process.

However, it didn’t quite go to plan for the former midfielder.

Giacomo Bonaventura may have given Milan the lead before the half-time break but Benevento equalised five minutes after half-time through George Puscas.

The home side scoring just their seventh league goal of the season was remarkable enough.

That was nothing compared to what was about to happen, though.

Milan were 2-1 ahead seven minutes thanks to Nikola Kalinic’s strike and, despite having Alessio Romagnoli sent off, it looked as though Gattuso would get a win on his first game in charge.

However, in the 95th-minute, something truly remarkable happened.

After his side were awarded a free-kick, goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli went into the box. And the 26-year-old threw himself at Danilo Cataldi’s cross to equalise with a stunning header.

Cue wild celebrations as Benevento earned their first point of the Serie A season.

Watch: Benevento's goalkeeper equalises vs AC Milan

Just check out the scenes:

Twitter went mental

And this is how Twitter reacted:

Absolutely glorious. This is what football is all about.

Is there anything better than a goalkeeper scoring a diving header in the last minute? We don't think so.

Unfortunately for Benevento, they’re still nine points from safety but this result has surely got to give them confidence for the rest of the season.

As for Milan, we wouldn’t like to be in that dressing room with Gattuso as your new manager.

