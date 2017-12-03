Football

Benevento.

Benevento earn their first point as goalkeeper scores injury-time equaliser vs AC Milan

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Gennaro Gattuso couldn’t have asked for a better fixture to take charge of his first AC Milan match as manager.

A trip to Benevento, who have failed to pick up a single point, scoring just six in the process.

However, it didn’t quite go to plan for the former midfielder.

Giacomo Bonaventura may have given Milan the lead before the half-time break but Benevento equalised five minutes after half-time through George Puscas.

The home side scoring just their seventh league goal of the season was remarkable enough.

That was nothing compared to what was about to happen, though.

Milan were 2-1 ahead seven minutes thanks to Nikola Kalinic’s strike and, despite having Alessio Romagnoli sent off, it looked as though Gattuso would get a win on his first game in charge.

However, in the 95th-minute, something truly remarkable happened.

p1c0ea7dcqg2oqpv108ehhs1f3ed.jpg

After his side were awarded a free-kick, goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli went into the box. And the 26-year-old threw himself at Danilo Cataldi’s cross to equalise with a stunning header.

Cue wild celebrations as Benevento earned their first point of the Serie A season.

Watch: Benevento's goalkeeper equalises vs AC Milan

Just check out the scenes:

Twitter went mental

And this is how Twitter reacted:

Absolutely glorious. This is what football is all about.

Is there anything better than a goalkeeper scoring a diving header in the last minute? We don't think so.

Unfortunately for Benevento, they’re still nine points from safety but this result has surely got to give them confidence for the rest of the season.

As for Milan, we wouldn’t like to be in that dressing room with Gattuso as your new manager.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Italy Football
Serie A
Football
AC Milan

Trending Stories

Oakland player explains exactly why Crabtree lost it in fight with Talib

Oakland player explains exactly why Crabtree lost it in fight with Talib

Watch: Matt Hardy appears to be 'Woken' at WWE live event

Watch: Matt Hardy appears to be 'Woken' at WWE live event

Video shows how Mourinho's tactics worked to perfection in first 11 minutes vs Arsenal

Video shows how Mourinho's tactics worked to perfection in first 11 minutes vs Arsenal

Chris Smalling reveals the Jose Mourinho tactics they knew Arsenal wouldn't handle

Chris Smalling reveals the Jose Mourinho tactics they knew Arsenal wouldn't handle

Frank Lampard's new comments on Chelsea exit suggest feud with Fabregas was no joke

Frank Lampard's new comments on Chelsea exit suggest feud with Fabregas was no joke

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again