Depending on Sunday's results in the Premier League, Arsenal could soon find themselves 15 points behind Manchester City with only 15 games played.

Saturday's defeat to Manchester United means the Gunners are pretty much out of the title race and once again targeting a top four finish.

It's a sign of the times that Arsenal are no longer the English heavyweights they once were, which even Arsene Wenger appears to have conceded.

When asked if games against United define seasons as much as they used to, the Frenchman admitted: "No, not as much.

"We are early in the season and during some seasons when I was here it was the final of the championship, but that is not the case anymore."

Arsenal are currently fifth in the Premier League and with United seven points ahead of them in second, finishing third could be the best they can hope for.

According to one deluded Arsenal fan, however, their performance against United actually showed that they're City's main title rivals.

Apparently the title is a two-horse race - City and Arsenal - and Arsenal have now overtaken United in their rivalry, despite losing 3-1.

@TheArsenalChris, formerly of ArsenalFanTV, wrote: "Today's dominant performance underlined the power shift that has seen Arsenal overtake Man United.

"It was clear to see why we have finished above them 4 years in a row. The same game would've been a huge win 9 times out of 10.

"The title is a two-horse race, Arsenal and Man City."

Okay then. Safe to say pretty much every football fan disagreed with the tweet, with one even labelling it as an "embarrassment".

TWITTER REACTS

Ouch. Arsenal have enough talent in their squad to be challenging for the Premier League title, there's no doubt, but they're far too inconsistent and defensively error-prone.

Against United, each of the three goals the Gunners conceded were the result of individual errors, namely from Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi.

It was Koscielny who gave the ball away in the build up to Antonio Valencia's fourth-minute opener, while Mustafi was clumsily tackled by Jesse Lingard for the second.

As for the third, Arsenal were chasing the game and committed too many players forward, leaving themselves open to a counter attack.

