Manchester City are expected to run riot later this afternoon when they host Premier League struggles West Ham at the Etihad Stadium.

Whereas the Citizens are top of the table having won 13 games and scored 44 goals, West Ham are 19th with a goal difference of -18.

Some have even used the word 'easy' to describe the task ahead for City, but manager Pep Guardiola insists their opponents shouldn't be underestimated.

"Don't say the word please!" said the Spaniard in his pre-match presser. "I can't deny we're in better form than West Ham and have had better results, but tomorrow we start again.

"I can't think it's already done or it'll be easy. I can't think, 'It's West Ham we can make six or seven changes and the second team is going to play'. I think that's ridiculous.

"We have to respect them and the best respect to them is to be serious and play the strongest team possible."

Despite Guardiola's concerns, City fans will be thinking a routine win is inevitable considering the season they've had so far.

It's all smiles at the Etihad right now, yet the Citizens have found themselves being mocked on Twitter ahead of the West Ham game.

According to Goal.com's Sam Lee (see below), City have asked their supporters to do something rather bizarre - and that's an understatement - before the game begins.

When the players arrive at the Etihad on their team bus, fans have been told to use each other's hands to clap if they're using one to film on their phones. Whatever next.

Lee wrote: "Any fans filming the players getting off the bus are being encouraged to clap by using their spare hand, and the spare hand of the person next to them. Honestly."

Just picture that in your head for a second: hundreds of City fans holding their phones in one hand and using the other to clap with the person next to them.

"Odd" and "embarrassing" are words fans have been using to describe the request, as you can see in following Twitter reaction.

