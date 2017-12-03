Ryan Bertrand stakes a rather quiet claim as one of the Premier League's finest full-backs.

Arguably the best player at Southampton and a man racking up England caps with each international break, the 28-year-old has made impressive progress in recent years.

That was certainly apparent on Sunday afternoon in an otherwise uneventful 1-1 draw at Bournemouth which kept the Saints just shy of the top half.

Ryan Fraser had given the home side the lead with a slotted finish past Fraser Forster, before Charlie Austin drew Southampton level with a 61st minute equaliser.

Everyone was in agreement with the Man of the Match, too, and that proved Bertrand himself.

The full-back digressed after the game: "We can’t afford to start that slow against Bournemouth, but in the second half we looked the better team.

"We had an up and down start to the season, but have managed to fix that with some consistency now."

An important point away to Bournemouth aside, though, and Bertrand earned himself some fans on Twitter for his actions in stoppage time.

Picking up a seemingly trivial throw-in on the left flank, the Englishman baffled everybody in the Vitality Stadium with his delivery going straight into orbit without even entering the field.

Amusing in itself but check out his reaction:

Somebody give this man a medal.

There's nothing like comic relief in the heat of a Premier League match and Bertrand was keen to troll the Bournemouth fans by suggesting that he was time wasting. Take a look at the reaction:

As soon as he saw the Sky camera staring right down the barrel of his moment of embarrassment, the 28-year-old knew what he was doing and Twitter was more than grateful.

Do you think Ryan Bertrand deserves to start for England? Have your say in the comments section below.

