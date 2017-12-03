Another game, another late goal for Manchester City.

West Ham arrived at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday as huge underdogs, yet they took a surprise 1-0 lead in the 44th minute when Angelo Ogbonna headed past Ederson.

It didn't last long, though. Twelve minutes into the second period, Nicolas Otamendi prodded home from Gabriel Jesus' cross to make it 1-1.

And with seven minutes of normal time remaining, Kevin De Bruyne found David Silva with an inch-perfect cross to score the winner and seal all three points.

Victory means City have restored their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League, with rivals Manchester United second and Chelsea third.

And it could get even better for the Citizens. They take on United in the Manchester derby next weekend, where they have the chance to set a Premier League record for consecutive wins.

Beating West Ham meant they equalled the current record of 13, so next weekend they can make it 14 and write their name into the history books.

City have now won their last three Premier League games 2-1 and in every game they've done so thanks to a late winner.

And it would seem commentator Martin Tyler - and Gary Neville - is getting bored of watching City narrowly win week in, week out.

Tyler, who was commentating on Sunday's game, has been slammed on Twitter for what he said after City went 2-1 ahead.

Not only did the veteran sound gutted when Silva scored the winner, but he then said: "You can't keep on winning 2-1, can you."

Yes Martin, you absolutely can. Here's how Twitter reacted.

TWITTER REACTS

Tyler has previously been criticised for being bias towards United and his commentary of the City game once again reinforced that notion.

Neville didn't sound overly thrilled either, but as a former United player you can perhaps understand his reaction more.

