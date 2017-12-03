The season may only be four months old but there's a strong feeling that next week's Manchester derby will have huge implications for the Premier League title race.

Manchester City currently hold a commanding eight point lead at the top of the table and boast the greatest start to a season in the competition's history. Only Everton - back in August - have experienced anything but defeat against Pep Guardiola's men.

Nevertheless, there's a quiet feeling that the Citizens are far from invincible.

For all the champagne football gracing the Etihad Stadium this season, it hasn't been plain sailing in recent games and West Ham certainly gave them a run for their money on Sunday.

In a week that already saw tense victories over Huddersfield Town and Southampton, David Moyes' team - placed a lowly 19th in the table - took the lead through Angelo Ogbonna.

Guardiola's men rallied after the break, though, with goals from Nicolas Otamendi and David Silva eventually securing a thirteenth straight league victory.

So, was the shady performance a sign of champions or a sign of optimism for United?

That's for fans to decide but some United supporters noticed cause for optimism ahead of the make-or-break derby next week.

Their observations surrounded a reoccurring issue that had nearly cost City at the John Smith's Stadium - namely their frailties from set pieces.

There was a feeling of deja vu when the Citizens capitulated from a corner with Ogbonna eventually beating Otamendi in the air and heading home the opener.

United fans picked up on it immediately and took to Twitter, check out the response:

Jose Mourinho will be licking his lips at the sight of this newfound problem with the Special One's squad packed with tall, physical players. The likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku could trigger penalty area chaos at Old Trafford.

Jamie Carragher, discussing City from set pieces, had some similar views on this 'weakness.'

He theorised: "When you play football the way Pep Guardiola does, a lot of the time you'll have small, technical players and you're always going to be weak at set pieces.

"You won't have the height that teams at the bottom of the league, who'll have six and six foot plus players.

"Pep's Barcelona team, Bayern Munich team, this Man City team don't have the height and physicality to deal with set pieces.

"It's always going to be a weakness and no doubt, next week, Jose Mourinho will be looking at that."

Who do you think will win next week's Manchester derby - City or United? Have your say in the comments section below.

