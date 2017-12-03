Everyone knows the Golden State Warriors boast some of the top sharpshooters in the NBA, but they were put to the test Sunday afternoon by an unsuspecting foe.

During the team's shootaround prior to a clash with the Heat in Miami on Sunday, the lights literally went out while the players were putting up shots. That didn't signal the end of practice, though, as the Warriors took the opportunity to put up some blind shots.

"That is a first," Warriors guard Stephen Curry told reporters. "Nice little, I guess, test of muscle memory. You can somewhat see the rim, know where you are on the floor, but it's kind of a different experience because you don't get it every day. So that's pretty cool... You need your eyes to be able to get a sense of perception. But you don't necessarily need to see the rim in HD, full, spotlight-type situation to knock it down."

The lights went out with roughly 15 minutes left in the session, when the Warriors were doing shooting drills from the three-point line. There was at least one stretch where a group of players made eight consecutive three-pointers despite the reduced visibility.

"Luckily, the lights cut off right after I got done, so I was good," forward Kevin Durant said. "But I've shot in the dark plenty of times before."

It's unclear why the lights were cut during Golden State's shootaround, but it wasn't due to a power outage in the arena, as lighting in the concourse was unaffected. Heat players did their workout earlier in the day in the upstairs practice facility, not on the regular court. They had no idea Golden State had the lights turned out on on them, but believe it won't give them an advantage over the Warriors.

"The way they shoot, I don't think it matters," Heat forward Udonis Haslem responded when briefed on the lighting mishap.

The Warriors are shooting 51.2 percent from the floor this season - easily the best mark in the league. The Toronto Raptors have the second-best percentage, shooting at a 48.8 percent clip. Golden State also boasts the highest percentage from beyond the arc at 40.1 percent, also the best in the NBA.