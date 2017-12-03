Paul Pogba – The French maestro in the centre of the midfield for the Red Devils. A key player to Manchester United’s successful campaign so far.

However, the commonly known ‘joker’ of the team, saw red from referee, Andre Marriner last night, in a 3-1 victory over Arsenal.

Pogba is now facing three matches on the sidelines as a result of the nasty challenge, with the upcoming game with Manchester City set to be one without Mourinho’s record signing. As a result of his red card however, eye brows were raised as the midfielder acted in a somewhat ‘controversial’ fashion…

With a furious, Paul Pogba walking off the pitch, he was seen clapping aggressively in what would appear to be of sarcastic form. It is understandable that emotions were racing in the shock of the sending off, but spectators believe it was sarcastic towards Andre Marriner.

The man of the moment has since defended himself by claiming that the clapping was of appreciation for the away support in the clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Is Pogba telling porkies? This is where the mystery lies…

The FA will wait for Mariner’s report before coming to a decision in regard to Paul Pogba’s reaction. The fact that an element of ambiguity is seen here, suggests that nothing will come of the clapping hands. A different story from the Frenchman, puts a spanner in the works…

If Pogba is charged for the somewhat controversial incident, then it would be an extended ban for the upcoming Premier League fixtures. However, claims suggest that because he was walking away from the referee, that nothing can come of the clapping of hands, according to The Telegraph.

With neighbourhood rivals, Manchester City, securing another three points against West Ham this evening, this puts the Blues eight points clear of Mourinho’s men. The clash next weekend between the two will prove pivotal in the fight for the Premier League trophy in May.

With everything being said, do you feel that the 90-million-pound man, Pogba, is guilty of being sarcastic towards the referee, or are you buying the claims of appreciation towards the travelling fans?

