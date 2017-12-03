Football

Manchester City came from behind to win a record-equalling 13th Premier League match in a row with victory over a determined West Ham at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

An Angelo Ogbonna goal gave David Moyes' men a shock lead at half-time, but goals from Nicolas Otamendi and David Silva saw the champions-elect make what is becoming a trademark late surge.

It was yet another phenomenal ball from Kevin de Bruyne to set up Silva's winner as he dropped a perfect pass into the back stick for the little Spaniard to volley home.

After the game, England international Fabian Delph took a shot at West Ham for 'parking the bus' at the Etihad.

"It was difficult, teams seem to come here and get every man behind the ball, not interested in anything but parking the bus," Delph told Sky Sports.

"But we have players like David Silva in the team, so we knew if we kept going we'd get our chances.

"We knew we had to be patient, we came out flying in the second half, we tried to explain to the boys we still had time and then we started to relax a bit more and found those spaces."

However, plenty of Twitter users are angry with the former Aston Villa man for the role he played in the lead up to the equaliser.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-WEST HAM

Youngster Declan Rice was adjudged to have brought Delph down on the edge of the box and from the resulting free-kick, Otamendi got the Citizens back on terms.

As you can see from the highlights below, if you skip to 6:35, you can see where plenty of Twitter users believe Delph dived to win the free-kick.

The rules state that Delph could serve a two-match ban if the FA takes retrospective action against the left-sider, much like the punishment Everton's Oumar Niasse recently suffered.

That would put Delph out of the Manchester derby next weekend and speaking after the victory over the Hammers, the fixture was clearly on his mind.

"We want to win the derby but we are taking it each game at a time," Delph said.

Here's the pick of the tweets:

