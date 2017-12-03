The dust has barely settled on Max Holloway's exciting UFC 218 victory over Jose Aldo, but there's already indications he might now be set for a rematch with Conor McGregor.

Holloway and McGregor exchanged shots on social media Sunday, with McGregor opening the conversation with his "sunglasses" shot at the current UFC featherweight champion.

Holloway hastily shot back with a witty "retirement" comment.

Holloway has won 12 straight decisions - the fifth-longest winning streak in UFC history - since losing to McGregor via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 26, way back on Aug. 17, 2013. McGregor claimed a unanimous decision over Holloway in that event, hence the sunglasses comment. Since then, Holloway has quickly entered the conversation as one of the greatest featherweights in UFC history, especially after his latest triumph over Aldo.

There are obviously some serious hurdles to overcome, though, if a rematch were to ever come to fruition. McGregor hasn't fought at welterweight in two years, and would need to cut weight in order to drop down to 145 pounds. And of course, his future in UFC in general is in question, with President Dana White doubting if the superstar will ever step back in the octagon again. McGregor made roughly $100 million for his super-fight with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. last summer, and is technically under contract with the UFC for four more fights.

“I’m a champion in my division, and I’ve got to keep it everything rolling, Holloway said after his UFC 218 victory. "I’ve got a throne to defend, and I’m not going on a hiatus. As long as I get contenders, I’m going to fight, but if UFC called me for that, I’ll gladly fight him. Right now, I’m focused on champ life. I want to be a long reigning featherweight champion. I want to be known in the history books - my name everywhere - as a champion."

Hype surrounding this potential fight will surely escalate in the days and weeks to come, and it'll be interesting to see if the two superstars continue to spar on social media.

