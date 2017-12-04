In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Tom Brady.

Tom Brady screamed in one of his coach's faces during Patriots - Bills

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Tom Brady is one of the coolest men in professional sport. He has the supermodel wife, never stumbles under pressure, and pretty much everybody on this green earth would want to swap lives with him.

Well, that coolness is something of a facade it seems. The New England Patriots star lost his temper today and in a very big way.

The man on the receiving end of Brady's ire? Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. What did McDaniels do I hear you cry? Well, he criticised the great one. Which may or may not be allowed, we can't tell. 

Brady Flips Out

Brady made a rare mental mistake on the opening drive of the Patriots’ game in Buffalo, missing Phillip Dorsett who was wide open on a third-and-long play, and McDaniels let him know about it on the sideline.

Brady did not appreciate that, and unloaded on the offensive coordinator. Television cameras at the game caught the heated moment...

Sorting things out is putting it very lightly there. Also, Tony Romo's transition into being a color commentator is just proving to be the greatest move ever. His trip inside the mind of what Brady is likely saying to McDaniels there is amazing stuff.

After the game, Brady was asked about the interaction with his OC by a member of the assorted press in Buffalo. The Patriots QB was typically diplomatic and played down the situation...

Brady's anger only fired him up as he came back from a slow start to lead the New England offense to a 23-3 win over the Bills that saw them all but seal their place in the Playoffs this year.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
NFL
Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski
New England Patriots

Trending Stories

Tom Brady weighs in on the Giants' decision to bench Eli Manning

Tom Brady weighs in on the Giants' decision to bench Eli Manning

Why ex-WWE champion John Cena is being sued

Why ex-WWE champion John Cena is being sued

What Mo Salah did after the Brighton win shows how much of a star he is now

What Mo Salah did after the Brighton win shows how much of a star he is now

Martin Keown reveals what Wenger used to do before big games - Rio can't handle it

Martin Keown reveals what Wenger used to do before big games - Rio can't handle it

Nobody can believe Tottenham just got away with this blatant handball v Watford

Nobody can believe Tottenham just got away with this blatant handball v Watford

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again