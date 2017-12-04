Former WWE star reveals Sin Cara's backstage brawl stories

While most WWE fans know that what goes on inside the ring is a predetermined outcome, and in fact, the Superstars are doing as much as possible not to hurt the person they're working with, that doesn't mean the same thing happens backstage.

Traveling with the same people for over 300 days a year, you're bound to bump heads with someone sooner rather than later. That seems to be the case with WWE Superstar Sin Cara, who has had his fair share of legitimate backstage brawls with fellow WWE Superstars.

Cara has fought names such as Sheamus and Simon Gotch backstage, building up a reputation amongst fans that he has a bad temper that he needs to get under control. Recently Simon Gotch appeared on the Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast to discuss his time with the company.

One of the subjects he touched on was his incident with Sin Cara at catering where he reportedly got into a bit of a scrap with the hispanic star. Gotch divulged that Cara often gets into verbal exchanges with stars backstage, and when he takes some things to heart, he can get physical.

This happened in both cases against Gotch himself, and Sheamus - who Cara attacked while he was receiving medical attention (quotes via SEScoops):

“He threw a coke can at me. That was it. Basically he and I would go back and fourth and throw sort of little digs at each other and I didn’t realize how sensitive he was and I found that out later that with the stories about him they all have the same basic set up.

"He goes back and fourth with someone and they get the upper hand verbally and he goes and takes cheap shots at them when he gets angry.

"The famous one about him beating up Sheamus, what actually happened was Sheamus was on the trainers table getting his ankle taped and Jorge ran up and punched him.

“With me and him, we were sort of trading little digs and I got one in that was stiff and I found out later after the fact that I apparently hit a nerve with some stuff that had happened to him personally that I didn’t know about and looked back down at my plate and all of a sudden I look back up and yell what the f*ck because my face started hurting and I couldn’t see anything and completely didn’t know what was going on and as I’m piecing it together I smell Diet Coke, why is my shirt wet?

"And as my vision started to clear I see Jorge running from around the table and he tried to do almost a double leg and out of instinct I reached around his neck and shoot head locked him.

“We were struggling for maybe 10-15 seconds until people got involved and pulled us apart and I was still wondering what was going on and I obviously have a concussion having been hit in the face and he’s just yelling.

"We talked about it after the fact and I complimented him on his throw because he hit me dead in the eye.

"Someone on Twitter said when I guess he threw a chair at (Baron) Corbin in a match that if you believe Simon Gotch, Sin Cara has really good aim with that chair.”

