Matt Hardy teases the return of Jeff Hardy's old gimmick

The professional wrestling world can rejoice now that news has surfaced that WWE will likely be seeing the debut of Matt Hardy's "Broken Universe" soon.

For months now Hardy has been embroiled in a legal battle with IMPACT Wrestling over the gimmick's rights, and it seems that he has finally garnered the permission to use his famed idea in WWE. With "Broken" Matt returning, however, that leaves WWE fans wondering what will become of Jeff Hardy upon his WWE return.

Jeff is currently nursing a shoulder injury and is not expected to return to action until sometime near WrestleMania 34. With Jeff out, Matt has been pursuing something of a singles run on Monday Night RAW and has been heavily teasing the return of his "Broken" gimmick.

In a recent teaser on his social media, Matt may have also revealed the fate of Jeff once he returns to WWE. Matt can be seen laughing in the video and is chanting "Delete" while Jeff is in the back, in a sort of a trance, seemingly in character as "Brother Nero":

For those who don't know, "Brother Nero" is the "Broken" version of Jeff Hardy from his days with IMPACT Wrestling. Jeff has never utilized a creative alter ego in WWE aside from his usual extreme Jeff hardy character.

It should be interesting to see a different version of Jeff Hardy on WWE TV, as well as how far Matt and Jeff are able to take things with the "Broken Universe." The gimmick captivated the professional wrestling world during the pair's tour on the indy scene, and perhaps it could do the same in WWE.

Matt and Jeff would immediately re-enter the Tag Team Title hunt if the gimmick gets over as expected, and opens up the doors for some interesting feuds with current WWE Superstars on RAW - most notably Bray Wyatt and his dark persona.

What are your thoughts on the possibility of the "Brother Nero" character making its way to WWE? And what do you think about the WWE adopting the "Broken Universe" altogether? Do you think it will see success with the company in the long term? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

