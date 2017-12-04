Luke Harper leaves WWE tour unexpectedly

It looks like yet another Superstar has left a WWE tour early this year, however, no specific details surrounding this one has been made public yet.

Per a report from PWInsider, SmackDown Live star Luke Harper was sent home from the WWE's tour early for undisclosed reasons. Mojo Rawley, who recently turned heel on WWE TV after attacking former tag team partner Zack Ryder, tagged with Bludgeon Brother Erick Rowan at a Live Event in Mexico to replace Harper.

Harper apparently appeared at a Live Event in Lima, Peru before returning stateside and missing the Mexico event. This isn't the first time something like this has happened this year. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens didn't last all of WWE's European tour last month.

There was a taping of SmackDown Live in Manchester, England where Zayn and Owens were supposed to take a beatdown from The New Day (Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston). Apparently after Zayn's match with Kingston, Owens and Zayn departed backstage and skipped the beatdown.

It was said that WWE officials and Superstars backstage were upset with Owens and Zayn for "going into business for themselves" and the pair were later sent home and removed from the rest of the tour.

While it's not known if it's unrelated or not, Zayn and Owens did not wrestle on the main card of the Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) several weeks later, but they did team up against Breezango (Fandango and Tyler Breeze) on the pre-show.

Zayn and Owens did, however, interfere in the night's main event by costing Team SmackDown their match against RAW, keeping them relevant to the show without featuring them in competition on the main card.

It would be unfortunate for Harper to have gotten heat at this point in his career, as the new Bludgeon Brothers gimmick he formed with Harper seemed promising and could've brought a new contender to the SmackDown Live Tag Team Division.

What are your thoughts on Harper leaving the WWE's tour so early? Do you think that Harper was sent home early for disciplinary reasons? Or was it a family emergency that forced him to return stateside so early?

