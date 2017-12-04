Tyler Breeze responds to fan hate on Twitter

Tyler Breeze has been under a bit of criticism regarding his WWE run as of late, and it seems that "Prince Pretty" has had enough of it.

Breeze was one of the hottest singles competitors in NXT back in 2015 by utilizing his self-absorbed gimmick of being obsessed with his looks. Upon debuting on the WWE's main roster, however, that luster that Breeze once held in NXT seemed to fade out as far as his singles run was concerned.

He has since paired up with Fandango to form one of the most beloved tag team duos in WWE today, Breezango. The pair host The Fashion Files segments on SmackDown Live every couple of weeks, and fans are very much entertained by them.

Recently, a very similar character in NXT has been gaining some notoriety by the name of The Velveteen Dream. Dream has been compared to Breeze on several occasions, but many fans believe that if he's called up to the main roster then his fate will be the same as Breeze's.

Many feel that Breeze has been underutilized and misused as a talent, and fear the same for someone with as much potential as Dream has. One fan noted on Twitter that if Dream was called up to the main roster right now, he'd end up being "another Tyler Breeze."

Breeze saw this Tweet and responded by saying that he wasn't "ruined" by making the move to SmackDown Live, and is actually doing extremely well financially after the move:

One fan hit back at Breeze by scolding him, and many other young talents, for believing they've made it just because they're making good money.

The fan noted that wrestlers nowadays are content to make as much money as possible and put that above the goal of being one of WWE's all-time greats.

This sparked a war of words between both Breeze and the fan, and both sides made some very valid points:

What are your thoughts on Breeze getting into the Twitter exchange with the fan? Should Breeze have defended himself and the WWE product the way he did? Or should he have kept quite and gone about the rest of his day without responding?

