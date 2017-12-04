Hulk Hogan wants a WrestleMania rematch with The Rock

It looks like WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan would like to avenge his WrestleMania loss to former WWE Champion The Rock.

The pair met inside the ring back on one of the featured matches in WrestleMania 18, which took place in March of 2002. After several weeks of build-up the "Once In A Lifetime" match lived up to expectations, and "The Great One" was able to emerge victorious.

Now both men are away from the professional wrestling industry for the time being, and The Rock is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. While promoting one of his new films earlier this week, The Rock told an great story about catching one of Hogan's headbands as a kid.

Rock was at a WWE event in Madison Square Garden, where his father was wrestling, and when Hogan made his entrance he actually caught the headband that he threw into the crowd. Rock described the night as a huge "nerd moment."

If you haven't checked out the story yet, here it is (quotes via SEScoops):

“When Hulk Hogan came into the WWF in 1983 or ’84, I can’t remember … And this was when getting ready to blow up.

"Vince McMahon said, ‘You’re going to be my guy, I’m giving you the ball. I’m giving you the baton, and I want you to go.’ Hulkamania running wild, right?

“Right there, right when he came in … he was wrestling at Madison Square Garden, and he had a white headband that said ‘HULKSTER.’ Do you remember that?

"He came in the ring, and I was at Madison Square Garden. I was sitting there front row with my mom, I was watching the matches. And he came out.

"And I’ll never forget, he was wrestling Paul Orndorff, Mr. Wonderful. And he takes the thing off, and he throws it to the crowd. And I caught it. And it was a big nerd-out moment. … It was amazing.

“My dad was wrestling on the card that night … I was so happy that I caught this thing from Hulk Hogan. I go in the back of the dressing room when the matches were over.

"I go to my dad and I said, ‘Look. I caught Hulk Hogan’s headband.’ And he was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool. That’s awesome,’ you know”

‘Take it home.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay.’

“But then Hulk Hogan was right over there taking off his wrestling boots, getting ready to shower. And I’m like damn, I want to go over and just say hello to him.

"So I went over to him, and I was like, ‘Mr. Hogan … I caught your headband.’ And he goes, ‘Oh man!

"That was my last one! I didn’t want to throw it out! Thank you so much! … Thanks man!’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, okay. You’re welcome, Hulk.’ …

“He did [take it back], but he didn’t know how bad I wanted it. But here’s how cool Hulk Hogan was. Two or three weeks later, he had thousands [of headbands] made.

"Went to my dad, he goes, ‘Hey, I signed this for your son. He gave me my only one back, and I needed that one, as one to make a thousand other copies. Give this back. Give this to him.’

“And I have one of those. Isn’t that the coolest thing. So Hogan, if you’re watching, I appreciate it, brother. I still have it.”

In response to this story making the rounds on social media, Hogan came across it and issued a challenge to "The People's Champ" on Twitter. Hogan said he has another headband for The Rock if he wants it, but he'll have to take it in a rematch from their WrestleMania 18 encounter:

What are your thoughts on Hogan teasing a potential WrestleMania rematch with The Rock in the future? Is this a match that you'd be interested in seeing? Or has Hogan's time inside the ring passed? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

