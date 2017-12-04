Francis Ngannou has a message for Stipe Miocic

Last night (Sat. December 2, 2017) Francis Ngannou sent a chilling shockwave throughout the entire heavyweight division of the UFC.

The freakishly large Frenchman has devastated all combatants in his path to the top of the heavyweight division, and when he went toe-to-toe with famed striker Alistair Overeem in the co-main event of UFC 218 on pay-per-view (PPV) last night, it was no different.

After countering "Reem" with a beautifully placed uppercut, Ngannou shut his counterpart's lights out and stiffened him like a board. It was one of the scariest knockouts ever seen in the history of mixed martial arts (MMA), and "The Predator" sent quite the message to UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

As if his actions inside the Octagon weren't enough, Ngannou had a few words for the heavyweight champion after UFC President Dana White confirmed that the young prospect would challenge Miocic for the title next.

Not only is Ngannou confident in his ability to down Stipe and become the new champion of the heavyweight division, but he feels he'll do it via knockout once again (quotes via MMA Mania):

“I just want to tell Stipe I am coming, I am on my way to take my belt,” said “The Predator” during his post-fight interview Megan Olivi.

“I really thank him for keeping that belt for me but he’s going to give it back. He was just the interim champion, but the real champion is here, the real champ is coming.

“The match against Stipe, the same way, knockout. There are no other possible for me but a knockout.

"I just go get myself ready for easy fight and go back home. I am not for three or four round right, just a quick knockout and I go back home.”

It should be interesting to see how Ngannou performs against an opponent as well rounded as Miocic. It seems as though nobody can take the Frenchman's ridiculous striking power, but stranger things have happened in the world of fighting.

What are your thoughts on Ngannou's comments towards Miocic after his devastating knockout win over Alistair Overeem? Do you think that the Frenchman is ready for a shot at the title? And how do you think he'll fare against Miocic inside the Octagon? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms