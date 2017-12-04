CM Punk's embarrassing backstage moment at UFC 218

CM Punk had a rather embarrassing moment at the UFC 218 pay-per-view (PPV) event last night (Sat. December 2, 2017) from Detroit, Michigan.

Many MMA media personal took to Twitter to report that Punk, who was attending the event to support his teammate Paul Felder, was standing on a chair video taping Felder's interview after the fight. It seems like the chair couldn't support Punk's weight and he fell through it and took a crash landing.

Although there are no videos or pictures from what happened, the accounts on Twitter are descriptive enough. Apparently Punk was a good sport about the whole incident and took it all in stride:

Punk made a name for himself originally in the professional wrestling world, winning the WWE Championship several times. After a fallout with the company Punk walked out on WWE and never looked back.

Instead he signed a multi-fight deal with the UFC and expressed his intentions on making the career switch to mixed martial arts (MMA). Punk joined one of the most respected gyms in MMA, Roufusport, which has produced fighters such as former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, and Paul Felder.

After dedicating two years of his life to training MMA and learning the craft of fighting, Punk made his UFC debut last year in a welterweight bout against young prospect Mickey Gall. Nobody gave Punk much of a chance heading into the fight, and they all were proven correct.

Right out the gate Punk was taken down, mangled on the ground, and eventually submitted via rear-naked choke. Despite the embarrassing defeat, Punk expressed his desire to continue to fight. Whether or not that fight will happen in the UFC is still unclear.

If the UFC does indeed decide to let Punk fight for them again, it should be interesting to see who they match him up against or if they need to go out and sign some inexperienced fighters to throw him in the cage with.

What are your thoughts on Punk falling through a chair backstage at the UFC 218 event from Detroit last night? And what are your thoughts on Punk's MMA career? Do you think that the UFC should allow him to fight for them again? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms