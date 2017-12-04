Everybody loves Rob Gronkowski. It's just the done thing.

Even though he plays for the all-conquering New England Patriots, the rambunctious tight end is the exact opposite of the Patriots way in every way imaginable. That's why people like him so much. And the amazing play, as the best tight end in the entire NFL, helps smooth out the childishness as well.

However, after Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, the feelings towards Gronk were very different. This is after he put in a horrible, dirty, late hit on Tre White.

Late and Unnecessary

With less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, White managed to pick off a Tom Brady pass that was intended for Gronkowski.

While lying face down on the ground, having secured the ball through the interception, Gronkowski ran toward White and dove straight into him. The tight end made sure to connect, hitting White's helmet which then bounced off the ground.

White was taken off the field and to the locker room. It is not yet known if he suffered a concussion from the cowardly attack.

Fan Furore

As you might be able to guess, fans weren't exactly happy with Gronk's actions, with many calling for the big man to be suspended.

Apologies

After the game, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made sure to apologize for the play to his opposite number, Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

Gronkowski himself made sure to apologize when speaking to reporters at his locker, but ruined it by making reference to some sort of imaginary "frustration process".

“I’m not in the business of that. There was a lot of frustration, and I was just really frustrated at that moment,” Gronkowski said. “It just happened naturally through emotions and frustration, and I just want to apologize to Tre’Davious White.”

Gronkowski went on to say that his frustration was really with the refs. He felt like White made enough contact with him to justify a flag, and he didn’t get one.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms