Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool had a lovely old time down by the seaside on Saturday.

The Reds travelled to Brighton looking to continue their recent good form where they haven’t lost since their 4-1 humbling against Tottenham in October.

Klopp decided to play Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum in defence, while he left Sadio Mane on the bench but he still saw his side run riot, winning 5-1.

A Roberto Firmino brace, a Can header, a genius Philippe Coutinho free-kick and a Lewis Dunk own-goal saw Liverpool climb up to fourth and becoming only the second side to win at the Amex Stadium.

All in all, it was pretty much the perfect day for the Merseyside’s.

But there was a sour incident at the end of the match that fans may have missed.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton looked extremely annoyed with his opposite number after they shook hands at the end of the match.

But why was he so annoyed?

The two managers didn’t really talk about their clash in the press conference so we were left in the dark.

Ian Wright on Hughton vs Klopp

However, Ian Wright knows exactly what happened - well, so he claims.

Speaking on Match of the Day, he admitted he’s not surprised by Hughton’s reaction.

"The thing with Klopp, when you score four or five and the fist-pumping and the gurning kind of gets to you,” he said.

"I'm sure there are other managers who feel the same way about him. He's doing people's heads in!"

Klopp on his behaviour

Previously, Klopp has spoken about his eccentric behaviour on the touchline - admitting that he doesn’t act like that in everyday life.

"I never behave like I do on the touchline at home. I don't pull as many aggressive faces," he said.

"I really am a relaxed person - the opposite of how I am during the game.

"It's my job to be part of the game.

"You need to adapt as a player to my coaching style. Usually, when a manager shouts as loud as I do, he's angry. But I'm not angry, I'm just emotional and very loud!"

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms