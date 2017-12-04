The Manchester derby will take place next Sunday and it's set to be one of the most important clashes between the two sides in recent memory.

Man City sit eight points clear ahead of their local rivals at the summit of the Premier League having won 13 league games in a row.

United aren't doing too badly themselves after defeating fellow top-six rivals Arsenal 3-1 away from home at the weekend.

The Red Devils have certainly looked a better side since Paul Pogba returned to the fold, but the Frenchman was sent off for an apparently stamp on Hector Bellerin during the clash at the Emirates Stadium.

The former Juventus man will now miss the Manchester derby and one would assume the blue half of the city could not be happier.

One thing Pep Guardiola's men surely were not happy about was what Pogba had to say about their squad ahead of United's duel with Arsenal.

"I hope - and it's bad to say things like this - but I hope they will get some very important players injured like what happened with us," said Pogba, who recently returned to action after sustaining a hamstring injury in September.

"People don't see this, don't speak about this, but every time we have important players that get injured when there is important games.

"So if that starts happening with them as well maybe we'll get a little difference. A little touch that makes them weaker."

As the £89 million midfielder said, it's not often players say things like that about their fellow professionals and considering the context he went on to give, one could argue he wasn't joking.

However, Guardiola didn't take that opinion when asked about the comments following their 2-1 win over West Ham.

"Hopefully no one will have injuries," he said.

"I would like Paul to [be able to] play against us because I like to face team with the best players as possible to see if we are able to beat them.

"I am sure it is an expression and he doesn't want our players to get injured."

After his passionate altercation with Nathan Redmond last week, Guardiola opted for the diplomatic response this time around.

