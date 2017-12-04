Official online NBA destination in the UK

Russell Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook posts another triple-double; Warriors crush Heat; Rockets stay hot

MAGIC (10-14) 105; KNICKS (11-11) 100

Nikola Vucevic (34/12/3) dropped a monster double-double to lead Orlando to a narrow win at Madison Square Garden. All five Magic starters scored in double figures as Evan Fournier (20/3/4). Jonathan Simmons (16/7/2) and Elfrid Payton (15/6/5) all made big contributions. 

The Knicks were without star player Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. but still rallied and made the game close in the fourth quarter as they erased a 17-point deficit. They were led by Michael Beasley (21/3/1), with both Courtney Lee (19/5/2) and Enes Kanter (18/16/2) also having strong nights.

WARRIORS (18-6) 123; HEAT (11-12) 95

Stephen Curry (30/2/3) put in a hugely efficient display as he shot 11-of-16 from the field and 5-of-9 from downtown, with no turnovers, to power the Dubs to a rout. Kevin Durant (24/3/7) and Klay Thompson (19/5/4) also had big nights. 

Goran Dragic (20/3/1) had a team-high for Miami and Kelly Olynyk (14/7/5) had solid numbers off the bench but it's a second straight loss for the team who were once again without Hassan Whiteside. 

SPURS (15-8) 87; THUNDER (10-12) 90

Russell Westbrook (22/10/10) notched his seventh triple-double of the season as OKC made it back-to-back wins. Steven Adams (19/10/1) was the only other Thunder player in double digits as he posted a double-double. 

San Antonio came into the encounter extremely shorthanded as LaMarcus Aldridge, Rudy Gay, Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard were all missing. As a result, they produced one of their lowest scoring games but they had an impressive performance from youngster Dejounte Murray (17/11/5). 

ROCKETS (18-4) 118; LAKERS (8-15) 95

James Harden (36/4/9) continued his outstanding season with another brilliant display to lead Houston to a seventh consecutive win. Chris Paul (21/4/6) and Eric Gordon (22/1/0) also put up big numbers for the Western Conference leaders.

Houston Rockets v Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles had five players in double figures but were no match for the red-hot Rockets. Kyle Kuzma (22/12/0) dropped a double-double off the bench. Brandon Ingram (18/9/5) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (16/3/1) had good numbers but it wasn't enough to prevent a fifth loss on the bounce.

CLIPPERS (8-14) 106; TIMBERWOLVES (14-10) 112

Jimmy Butler (33/8/4) scored 20 of his points in the fourth quarter to see Minnesota to the win in one of his best performances since joining the team in the summer. Frontcourt duo Taj Gibson (20/11/0) and Karl-Anthony Towns (15/12/1) each added double-doubles.

The depleted Clippers put up a strong fight as Austin Rivers (30/5/5) and Lou Williams (23/5/10) had huge nights. DeAndre Jordan (17/12/0) also had good numbers but they suffered a third straight loss.

