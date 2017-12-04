When it comes to goalkeeping, David De Gea is now regarded by many as the world’s greatest. With successful seasons under his belt with Manchester United, the Spaniard has become a fan favourite at the club.

When it comes to reliability between the sticks, the Spanish international is the go to man. As Mourinho’s men came out on top against Arsenal at the weekend, fans were left stunned by the heroics of their shot stopper.

On Saturday, De Gea managed to make his way into the record books, with a total of 14 equalling match saves to ensure a 3-1 victory over the gunners. Fans stood in awe as the keeper put on a truly magical performance.

The 27-year-old has had much to say on his shot stopping escapade against Arsene’s men.

“Sometimes, you just start a game with a really good save, with a good feeling,” said De Gea on MUTV.

“You feel that (unbeatable) but we started the game really well, we scored two important goals and it’s true that we lost a bit of control of the game after, but it was a good performance.”

From the pick of the saves, it came even against none other than his own teammate – Romelu Lukaku, who came close to ending his goal draught with a finish in his own net. Nonetheless, De Gea had it covered.

However, Red Devil fans in attendance got their money’s worth with one particular moment of second half wizardry from their shot stopper. The man of the moment drew attention to this when asked about the pick of the day.

“Probably the double save when we were winning 2-1 (in the second half).

"I think that was the most important save but, like I said, the full team defended very well and fought for the three points,” he said in recollection of the team’s success.

With performances such as these, it really puts into perspective how good the Spanish international is. It comes as no surprise that Los Blancos, Real Madrid, have come knocking on the past. If he continues to perform, could a fresh new bid be on the way? Who knows…

Is he the world’s best? Let us know in the comments below.

