Football sure is crazy sometimes, isn't it?

On Sunday, free-spending AC Milan took on bottom-of-the-table and previously pointless Benevento.

The 10 men of the Rossoneri were leading 2-1 until the 95th minute when Benevento's goalkeeper, Alberto Brignoli, equalised for the underdogs and secured their first point of the season at the 15th attempt.

Prior to grabbing a draw with Milan, Benevento had only scored six goals in 14 league games.

For the other side of Milan, things have been going exceptionally well for Inter.

Luciano Spalletti's men faced Chievo on Sunday and ran-out 5-0 winners to remain at the top of Serie A, one point clear of Napoli and two clear of reigning champions Juventus.

Mauro Icardi scored his 16 goal of the season in the rout with Milan Skriniar also adding to an impressive hat-trick from Ivan Perisic.

The Croatian midfielder was linked with a £45 million move to Manchester United in the summer but after the Red Devils failed to stump up the cash, Perisic has been red-hot for Inter.

Inter kicked off later than their local rivals AC and when Persic heard about their result in the warm-up, all professionalism went out of the window. Take a look at the clip:

Who can blame the winger for taking great pleasure in the misfortune of Inter's fiercest rivals?

Speculation persists that United will come in with another bid for the 28-year-old next summer, but his recent form will have only increased his value.

Inter now face Juventus next weekend in a crunch game at the top of the table. With Juve beating Napoli last week, it's becoming a three-horse race for the Serie A title.

As for AC, their pre-season spending spree led many to believe that they would be in the shakeup for the Champions League places this season, but, instead, they now find themselves down in eighth place some 13 points behind fourth place.

If their recent form keeps up, maybe Perisic will have more reason to laugh at his rivals!

