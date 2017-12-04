After Manchester United’s incredible win over Arsenal in London on Saturday, Jose Mourinho would have been smiling all the way back to Manchester having once again bested his bitter rival, Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal were dominant in all the statistics bar the one that truly counts as the Red Devils completed a brilliant smash and grab job at The Emirates.

With Manchester City looking nigh on unstoppable, United are doing well to maintain some sort of pressure on their neighbours with possibly the biggest Manchester Derby’s of all time only days away.

One of the biggest driving forces behind United’s resurgent form this season has been the brilliance of former world record signing Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has certainly raised his game this season and has become an even more vital cog in the United machine.

So great has his influence become, that Liverpool legend turned television pundit, Jamie Carragher has even tipped the 24-year-old to take over the captaincy from stalwart Michael Carrick in the coming months.

“He’s certainly upped his game two or three levels this season,” he told Sky Sports.

“The stats speak for themselves. ’He probably is Manchester United’s most important player now.

“I think maybe towards the end of this season or maybe the start of next season… I think he’ll be captain of the club. I would imagine.”

Of the eight games Pogba has played for United this season, the Manchester side have won seven, scoring 24 times in the process while only scoring eleven times in seven games without the French star.

The Red Devils will have to do without his services yet again at the weekend after Pogba was red carded for a stamp on Hector Bellerin in the latter stages of the Arsenal tie and Carragher admitted he was disappointed that such a massive game would be without such a big name.

“I’m disappointed that he’s not playing next week,” Carragher added.

“I would have loved to have seen how Jose would have used him considering what he’d have been up against with [Kevin] De Bruyne and [David] Silva because I think we saw everything about Pogba perfectly in that third goal [against Arsenal].

“But also, the deficiencies of Pogba is defensively and how easy it was for Arsenal every time they got the ball to go through this Manchester United team and [David] De Gea just showed again he’s the best goalkeeper in the world.

“It was far too easy for Arsenal to come through Manchester United at times yesterday – I think that’s sort of what you get with Pogba really when he’s playing in central midfield.

“I’d have loved to have seen what Jose would have done. He always sets up for the opposition so he’ll be well aware of Silva and De Bruyne and how he can try and stop them next week so it’s a big miss really because that could have been a big head-to-head for the midfield players.”

Pogba will certainly have to improve his disciplinary record if he is going to captain a club of the ilk and global appeal of Manchester United, but it would be one hell of an exciting move on Mourinho’s part if he agrees with Carragher.

