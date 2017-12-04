The second Test at the iconic Adelaide Oval has delivered an enticing match so far, with Australia firmly in command of proceedings as actions continue on Day 3.

Despite interruptions due to rain on both Day 1 and 2, a brilliant first innings score of 442/8 from the hosts saw Stuart Marsh (126) amass a marvellous unbeaten hundred, while Usman Khawaja (53) and Tim Paine (57) registered impressive half centuries.

England began their innings with a cautious approach, but carrying on from the dismissal of opener Mark Stoneman on the second day, kept losing wickets at regular intervals right from the start of Day 3.

Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow were resilient in the displays and managed to put up a fight against the potent bowling attack of the Aussies, to some extent at least.

However, the highlight of the day until now has been the two exceptional catches from Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc off their own bowling to send both Ali and Bairstow back to the pavilion.

Lyon has been economical in the series, getting the ball to turn and bounce, conjuring up wickets throughout.

At 132/5, the off-spinner bowled a well flighted full-length delivery, which drew a chip back from Ali and Lyon was geared up for action.

The 30-year-old went airborne immediately, stretching as far as he could to his left in the followthrough, diving in front of the non-striker and clasped the ball to send his counterpart on his way.

Quite a catch!

Five overs later, it was Mitchell Starc’s turn to join in on the antics.

With Bairstow at the crease, the speedster bowled a full length delivery that swung into the batsman. Bairstow went early with a straight batted shot, only to pop it back, trying to play on the rise.

Starc was swift enough as he deflected the ball off his non-bowling arm in the followthrough and then latched onto the rebound, with a reaction time of 0.561 seconds from the time it left the bat.

Phenomenal one-handed juggling skill from the left arm pacer.

Back-to-back impressive caught and bowled for the Australian giants have the visitors struggling after an abysmal similar show in the first Test.

Starc also dismissed Chris Woakes in the same manner, but it was an easy catch in his direction.

As of this article, Australia lead by 220 runs.

