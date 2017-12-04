Over the weekend, it was revealed that another superstar had been sent home by WWE from one of their tours, and immediately, some fans thought the worst.

SmackDown superstar Luke Harper of The Bludgeon Brothers was sent home by WWE from their tour in parts of Central and South America. He flew back to the USA after the company's Thursday event in Lima, Peru, with Mojo Rawley teaming up with Erick Rowan in Mexico in his place.

Originally, it was unclear as to why Harper had been sent home, but after the events of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens back in November on the European Tour, many WWE fans feared the worst, believing he could be a bit of trouble with the company.

However, the reason for Harper's departure from WWE's tour has since been revealed and it has nothing to do with having any sort of bad relationship with the company. In fact, he's been sent home for arguably one of the best reasons ever.

According to PWInsider, Harper missed the remainder of the SmackDown Live events over the weekend as his wife went into early labor. They have reported that his family is now celebrating the birth of his son, which is absolutely fantastic news to hear.

Initially, WWE fans feared the worst when The Bludgeon Brother was sent home, as they thought he could have heat with WWE officials backstage in a similar fashion to what Owens and Zayn did when the company was on their European tour back in November.

It was reported that backstage was upset with Owens and Zayn for "going into business for themselves" after leaving the ring before taking a beatdown by The New Day on SmackDown during the European tour to help build them up for their Survivor Series match against The Shield. The pair were later sent home and removed from the rest of the tour.

However, with the news that Harper now has a son, we know that this isn't the case, and hopefully, WWE gives him some time off to spend with his family before they push himself and Rowan as The Bludgeon Brothers on SmackDown Live.

Congratulations to Harper and his family on the new addition to their world!

