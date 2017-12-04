Since Liverpool's disastrous trip to Wembley to face Tottenham in October, Jurgen Klopp's side has been resurgent, going on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

The Merseysiders put five past a usually resolute Brighton defense on the weekend as they prepare for the visit of Spartak Moscow in the Champions League.

While the Reds have been plagued by defensive frailties there is no questioning that their swashbuckling attack is one of the finest in Europe at the moment. With the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah sharing goals around, Jurgen Klopp's side look capable of outscoring whatever opponent is placed in front of them.

However, while new signing and potential fastest man alive Salah seems to grab the majority of the headlines, there is no doubting the importance of the role that Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino plays in Klopp's gegenpressing system.

Firmino's tireless work rate and selflessness leaves opposing defenders with absolutely no time to take a breather or pick a calculated pass from the back. Firmino always seems to be breathing down their neck and this kind of pressure will always lead to errors, and if anyone has the firepower to punish those mistakes, it's Liverpool.

While Firmino is a workhorse off the ball, his contributions in front of goal continues to improve, the Brazilian already netting 11 times this season, including two against Brighton.

It comes as no surprise then that gaffer Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of Firmino, who is guaranteed a massive bear hug from his bespectacled boss at the end of every game.

“Roberto scored twice, but what he did around these goals is what excites me the most, to be honest,” said the Reds boss," said the German manager.

“In all the counter-attacks, pretty much, he won the ball. By being here, by being a little annoying, a little foot, a little toe, that for us is important. Then the ball is go."

Annoying for everyone else then, but not for his grateful teammates.

“With all the rest around him, you need to get used to it.

“They are all different and all good. For me, I really like these players. That's why they are here.”

Klopp's side might be a bit short of options at the back heading into the defensive period, but that might not matter if Bobby, as he is affectionately known, and co continue smashing them in at the other end.

