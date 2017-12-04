Football

Jurgen Klopp's side are in good form going into the festive period.

Jurgen Klopp explains reason why he thinks Roberto Firmino is a 'little annoying'

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Since Liverpool's disastrous trip to Wembley to face Tottenham in October, Jurgen Klopp's side has been resurgent, going on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions. 

The Merseysiders put five past a usually resolute Brighton defense on the weekend as they prepare for the visit of Spartak Moscow in the Champions League.

While the Reds have been plagued by defensive frailties there is no questioning that their swashbuckling attack is one of the finest in Europe at the moment. With the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah sharing goals around, Jurgen Klopp's side look capable of outscoring whatever opponent is placed in front of them.

However, while new signing and potential fastest man alive Salah seems to grab the majority of the headlines, there is no doubting the importance of the role that Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino plays in Klopp's gegenpressing system.

Firmino's tireless work rate and selflessness leaves opposing defenders with absolutely no time to take a breather or pick a calculated pass from the back. Firmino always seems to be breathing down their neck and this kind of pressure will always lead to errors, and if anyone has the firepower to punish those mistakes, it's Liverpool.

While Firmino is a workhorse off the ball, his contributions in front of goal continues to improve, the Brazilian already netting 11 times this season, including two against Brighton.

It comes as no surprise then that gaffer Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of Firmino, who is guaranteed a massive bear hug from his bespectacled boss at the end of every game.

“Roberto scored twice, but what he did around these goals is what excites me the most, to be honest,” said the Reds boss," said the German manager.

“In all the counter-attacks, pretty much, he won the ball. By being here, by being a little annoying, a little foot, a little toe, that for us is important. Then the ball is go."

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-SOUTHAMPTON

Annoying for everyone else then, but not for his grateful teammates.

“With all the rest around him, you need to get used to it.

“They are all different and all good. For me, I really like these players. That's why they are here.”

Klopp's side might be a bit short of options at the back heading into the defensive period, but that might not matter if Bobby, as he is affectionately known, and co continue smashing them in at the other end.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Mohamed Salah
Football
Roberto Firmino
Philippe Coutinho

Trending Stories

Fans furious after Rob Gronkowski's dirty late hit on Bills rookie Tre White

Fans furious after Rob Gronkowski's dirty late hit on Bills rookie Tre White

Real reason why Luke Harper was sent home from recent WWE tour revealed

Real reason why Luke Harper was sent home from recent WWE tour revealed

Brilliant story of what Alex Ferguson did to sign David de Gea for Man Utd has emerged

Brilliant story of what Alex Ferguson did to sign David de Gea for Man Utd has emerged

Gary Neville reveals the 'exciting' tactic Man Utd need to use that could beat Man City

Gary Neville reveals the 'exciting' tactic Man Utd need to use that could beat Man City

Paul Pogba says he wants Man City players to get injured - Pep Guardiola responds

Paul Pogba says he wants Man City players to get injured - Pep Guardiola responds

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again