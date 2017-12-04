In quite unbelievable scenes during the current Test match between India and Sri Lanka, players for the visiting team were seen on the pitch wearing face masks due to the high level of air pollution.

Play was then suspended on day two for around 10 minutes and it was revealed some of the Sri Lankans were even forced to leave the field after becoming sick.

Their coach Nic Pothas couldn't believe what he was seeing during the 3rd test in Delhi.

"We had players coming off the field and vomiting," Pothas said, as per The Sun.

"There were oxygen cylinders in the change room. It's not normal for players to suffer in that way while playing the game.

"I think it's the first time that everybody has come across that situation."

It is certainly a unique occurrence. The umpires are used to discussing bringing the players off for rain or bad light, but air pollution?

In the end they did bring the players off, following some strong protests from Sri Lanka's medical staff and batsman Dinesh Chandimal.

The Indian capital is one of the most polluted and over crowded cities on the planet and even Delhi's chief minister recently described the place as a 'gas chamber.'

Yet not everyone were completely convinced by Sri Lanka's actions. Current BCCI President CK Khanna questioned the tourists conduct by saying:

"If 20,000 people in the stands did not have problem and the Indian team did not face any issue, I wonder why Sri Lankan team made a big fuss?"

Whether the reason was down to the Sri Lankans having to toil in the field for 127 overs as India smashed their way to a whopping 536-7 remains to be seen.

What else is unclear is what to do if this happens again over the next couple of days. The match referee will be thumbing his way through every rule relating to air pollution, and there certainly can't be many of them.

