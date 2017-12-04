Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton criticises Formula E driver in Instagram post before deleting it

Lewis Hamilton has slammed Nicolas Prost, son of F1 legend Alain, for "some of the most dangerous driving he has ever seen." 

The current four-time F1 world champion called out the Formula E driver after viewing a clip of the huge final lap crash which sent Nick Heidfeld's vehicle crashing into barriers at Beijing.

Adding that: "This kind of disgraceful driving is unacceptable," and "I hope Nick Heidfeld is ok?"

Hamilton even went so far as to say: "If the FIA don’t ban this driver then I’m disgusted."

In fact, said crash happened in September 2014, and Prost was not banned, but escaped with a 10-place grid penalty for the following race in Malaysia.

At the time, Prost, who turned sharply into Heidfled, initially accused the ex-F1 driver of "totally overcooking it." 

"The speed of the impact [with the wall] shows that he was going too fast," he told Autosport.

"I was just starting to turn in at that point and he tried to dive-bomb me."

But, he soon backtracked after watching a video of the incident.

"I just did not see him. I feel very bad.

"The most important thing is that my friend Nick Heidfield is OK, sorry again Nick, you know I would never do something like this."

For his part, Heidfeld accepted his rival would not "drive anybody off on purpose".

Racing for Rebellion Racing in the World Endurance Championships, the pair had linked up with Mathias Beche three months earlier to take first place in the team event at the prestigious 24 hours of Le Mans.

Prost has just enjoyed his best season in Formula E, finishing third this year. 

