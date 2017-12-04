Football

Why Man Utd are teasing Arsenal fans after this Thierry Henry and Paul Pogba moment

Manchester United showed the Premier League that they are still in the title race after beating Arsenal 3-1 on Saturday.

While they remained eight points behind Manchester City, they certainly appear to have more momentum than Pep Guardiola’s side at the moment with the Citizens scraping 2-1 wins in their previous three matches - although they have now won 13 league matches in a row...

But it wasn’t quite the perfect evening for the Red Devils in north London.

That’s because Paul Pogba was shown a straight red card for his challenge on Hector Bellerin and will now be suspended for next weekend’s Manchester derby. It could prove costly.

While Arsenal fans were outraged by Pogba’s tackle on Bellerin with the Spaniard lucky to escape serious injury, it seems one club legend forgave him quickly.

That’s because images have emerged of Pogba talking to Thierry Henry after the match. Henry was also joined by William Gallas, Robert Pires and Jose Mourinho as they spoke to the midfielder.

Yes, we realise that they’re all compatriots and it perhaps isn’t too surprising.

But many of you will see that Henry is holding a shirt in his hand and many believe it to be Pogba’s.

That’s certainly what Man Utd fans think and they didn’t hesitate in mocking Gooners for their former striker getting the shirt of a United player after they had just lost 3-1.

Pogba is a fan of Henry

It seems the respect between Henry and Pogba is very much mutual.

Ahead of the game, Pogba admitted that he used to be an Arsenal man thanks to Henry himself.

"In France, they [Arsenal] were very big – they had a lot of French players," Pogba said,

"I was a big fan of Arsenal, Thierry Henry, I was watching him. I was a little fan, not a crazy fan, but I was watching a lot of Arsenal games. They have always been a great club."

