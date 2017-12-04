Following his Intercontinental Championship win on Monday Night Raw two weeks ago, Roman Reigns issued an Open Challenge for anyone in the Raw locker room to challenge him in a match in the middle of the ring for his newly won title.

Several superstars teased over social media that they would be the one to take on The Big Dog's Open Challenge, but when Raw came around last week, it was Elias that ended up getting the match for the Intercontinental title.

Unfortunately for The Drifter, Reigns was successful in his title defenses, meaning the Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge rolls on into this week, and one superstar has already put his name forward in hope that he would be allowed to accept the challenge.

Last week, the likes of Cedric Alexander, Jason Jordan, and Finn Balor all put their names forward to accepting the Open Challenge for the Intercontinental title, and this week, Jordan has put himself forward once more.

A match between Reigns vs Jordan had been teased for last Monday's show, but WWE ended up going with Reigns vs Elias instead. As you can see in the video further down in this article, Jordan said that The Big Dog had a tough match last week on Raw, while also noting that he had beaten The Drifter recently too.

Reigns vs Jordan would be an entertaining match, and it's easy to see why WWE might go down this path either this week or at some point in the near future. It has been rumored for a while that Jordan is going to be turned heel soon against his storyline father and Raw general manager Kurt Angle.

When that's going to happen remains to be seen, but judging by the reaction which Jordan has been receiving so far since it was announced that he was Angle's son, you would think WWE will execute the turn soon in order to save the storyline, unless they're just going to scrap it completely and have it fade away gradually.

We'll have to wait until Raw tonight to see if Jordan gets his chance, but as we saw last week, it's anyone's guess in truth as to which superstar will get the opportunity at Reigns' Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge this week.

