It might be 10 years since Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso spent that ill-fated season together at McLaren, but time isn't always the healer it's claimed to be.

When Alonso signed for McLaren, it was meant to be the dream package as far as the team was concerned, the two most talent drivers on the grid pushing each other and the car to limits it hadn't reached before.

As we know, 12 months later Alonso quit after a series of incidents and it looked at that stage that the two would never likely drive on the same team again.

The will he, won't he sign a new contract scenario with Hamilton has, however, got the Formula 1 rumour mill working in full swing, and when a German newspaper asked Hamilton in an interview what the chances of driving on the same team as Alonso, he was bluntly dismissive.

"No. That will not happen," replied the world champion.

As Alonso has just signed a long-term contract with McLaren, it's safe to assume a return to his former team is not likely to happen in the next few years.

Hamilton was quick to distance himself from the bad blood between the pair, citing the reason the pair never got on was purely just a natural opposition of personalities.

“Toto [Wolff, Mercedes team boss] understands how the interpersonal dynamics of a team works.

“I would compare it to a magnet: when two north poles meet, they repel each other. You need a north and a south pole.

“Two of the same result in negative energy, as in 2007 between me and Alonso.”

Hamilton was also pressed on the recent difficulties experienced in his relationship with another of his former team mates Nico Rosberg.

"It's a different relationship," he explained.

The two have known each other for years and were even friends back when they competed together in karting, but when they began racing each other in Formula 1 it was a whole different story.

"When we were teenagers, we had fun," he said.

"When we met at Mercedes again, we were seasoned racers, and we behaved like business people in big business."

All pretty normal according to Hamilton, but would Rosberg and Alonso actually agree?

