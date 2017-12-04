After spending years listening to Geoffrey Boycott talk a good game in the commentary box, Michael Vaughan took great delight in analysing the former England batsman’s technique.

The 77-year-old ex-Yorkshire captain was, reluctantly, made to face a ball from Vaughan in the nets at the Adelaide Oval, and the 2005 Ashes-winning skipper was surprised by the results.

Challenged by Vaughan to show he can walk the walk, Boycott turned to Ricky Ponting to get him out of a hole.

But the former Australia captain offered no assistance, and looked on in amusement as Vaughan bowled a ball at his countryman – “Let’s see if you’re as good as you talk about”.

Boycott claimed his shot would have gone for four; Vaughan suggested he would have been caught at short mid-wicket. You decide by watching the video below.

As someone who used to heavily criticise former England captain Kevin Pietersen for playing a similar shot, Boycott appeared to contradict himself by praising his attempt.

Perhaps surprisingly, KP is yet to chirp up with a witty response on Twitter but you can bet he will be itching to get some revenge on the outspoken pundit.

Meanwhile, the current England batsmen didn't fare much better as Joe Root's men continued to toil in the second Ashes Test in Adelaide.

In response to Australia's 442-8 declared, the tourists suffered an all-too-familiar collapse to be bowled out for 227, with debutant Craig Overton top scoring (41).

At the time of writing, Australia have struggled to get going in their second innings and are currently 41-3, boasting a lead of 256 over England.

