Cricket

.

Michael Vaughan analyses Geoffrey Boycott's return to the nets

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After spending years listening to Geoffrey Boycott talk a good game in the commentary box, Michael Vaughan took great delight in analysing the former England batsman’s technique.

The 77-year-old ex-Yorkshire captain was, reluctantly, made to face a ball from Vaughan in the nets at the Adelaide Oval, and the 2005 Ashes-winning skipper was surprised by the results.

Challenged by Vaughan to show he can walk the walk, Boycott turned to Ricky Ponting to get him out of a hole.

But the former Australia captain offered no assistance, and looked on in amusement as Vaughan bowled a ball at his countryman – “Let’s see if you’re as good as you talk about”.

Boycott claimed his shot would have gone for four; Vaughan suggested he would have been caught at short mid-wicket. You decide by watching the video below.

As someone who used to heavily criticise former England captain Kevin Pietersen for playing a similar shot, Boycott appeared to contradict himself by praising his attempt.

Perhaps surprisingly, KP is yet to chirp up with a witty response on Twitter but you can bet he will be itching to get some revenge on the outspoken pundit.

Meanwhile, the current England batsmen didn't fare much better as Joe Root's men continued to toil in the second Ashes Test in Adelaide.

CRICKET-AUS-ENG-ASHES

In response to Australia's 442-8 declared, the tourists suffered an all-too-familiar collapse to be bowled out for 227, with debutant Craig Overton top scoring (41).

At the time of writing, Australia have struggled to get going in their second innings and are currently 41-3, boasting a lead of 256 over England.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Australia cricket
The Ashes
Cricket
England cricket
Joe Root

Trending Stories

Fans furious after Rob Gronkowski's dirty late hit on Bills rookie Tre White

Fans furious after Rob Gronkowski's dirty late hit on Bills rookie Tre White

Real reason why Luke Harper was sent home from recent WWE tour revealed

Real reason why Luke Harper was sent home from recent WWE tour revealed

Brilliant story of what Alex Ferguson did to sign David de Gea for Man Utd has emerged

Brilliant story of what Alex Ferguson did to sign David de Gea for Man Utd has emerged

Gary Neville reveals the 'exciting' tactic Man Utd need to use that could beat Man City

Gary Neville reveals the 'exciting' tactic Man Utd need to use that could beat Man City

Paul Pogba says he wants Man City players to get injured - Pep Guardiola responds

Paul Pogba says he wants Man City players to get injured - Pep Guardiola responds

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again