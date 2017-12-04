This week's episode of Monday Night Raw looks set to be a good one, as two championship matches are expected to take place on the show in the Staples Center in Los Angeles tonight.

On tonight's show, Roman Reigns is expected to issue another Open Challenge for his Intercontinental Championship, like he did last week. As well as this, his Shield brothers, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, are scheduled to have a title match on the show as well.

The Lunatic Fringe and The Kingslayer will be activating their rematch clause tonight for the Raw Tag Team titles, which are currently held by Cesaro and Sheamus after The Bar defeated The Shield duo for the titles on an episode of Raw at the start of November.

Rollins and Ambrose were fixated on The New Day after they caused them to lose the Raw Tag Team Championship on that night with their interference, which lead to a match between The Shield and The New Day at Survivor Series last month, which The Shield won.

Now The New Day is out of the way, The Lunatic Fringe and The Kingslayer can now refocus on The Bar and regaining the Raw Tag Team titles, which will be their aim tonight. They're yet to have their rematch for the titles since they lost them last month.

According to Cageside Seats, with the scheduled Raw Tag Team Championship match and the assumed Intercontinental title Open Challenge taking place on Raw, one title change is expected to take place inside the Staples Center tonight.

They have reported that Ambrose and Rollins are expected to regain the Raw tag team titles tonight, which is sure to please fans of The Shield as it will mean all three members of the stable will have a title, so long as Reigns manages to successfully defend the Intercontinental title if he does issue an Open Challenge.

Considering The Lunatic Fringe and The Kingslayer have managed to achieve singles victories over The Celtic Warrior and The Swiss Cyborg over the past month, you would think WWE will go one further later on tonight and have them regain the Raw Tag Team titles.

We'll have to wait until Raw to see if this happens, but at the moment, all signs are pointing in this direction.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms