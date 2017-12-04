Football

Alan Shearer explains why Manchester United can still win the Premier League

Alan Shearer explains why Manchester United can still win the Premier League

The weekend's Manchester derby is going to be absolutely huge if Jose Mourinho still holds out any hope of winning the Premier League this season.

Manchester City are steadily ruining the race for the title by storming ahead at the top, leading the pack by eight points after their 2-1 win against West Ham.

As for United, they did their best to keep up with their rivals by winning 3-1 at Arsenal on Saturday evening.

It was a game that Gunners fans couldn't quite believe they'd lost.

Maybe it was a good argument for never reading too much into statistics - Arsene Wenger's men had an incredible 75% possession and 33 shots, while David de Gea had to make 14 saves.

Yet, they were left to rue two early goals from Antonio Valencia and Jesse Lingard. From there, the Red Devils were happy to just sit back and let Arsenal have the ball, which may go some way towards explaining the mismatch between the stats and the final scoreline.

Although the Emirates faithful might not have felt United played particularly well, at least Alan Shearer was impressed.

The BBC pundit was raving about them on Match of the Day and has even gone as far as to suggest that he still very much believes they are capable of winning the title.

United are still in it 

In his column in The Sun, Shearer wrote:

"Some of the attacking football Manchester United produced at Arsenal on Saturday was as good as anything City have put on this season.

"But I was not saying [on Match of the Day] they are as good as City, because based on the consistent levels of performances this season so far, they have not been.

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

"What I am saying is that on an occasion like Saturday’s, away from home against an in-form Arsenal, at times they certainly were.

"So any thoughts City have of a runaway title success, leading to years of domination, must be tempered. United will be pursuing them and if they win the derby on Sunday it will really be game on.

"They have the best goalkeeper in the world, an improving defence, and going forward against Arsenal their one-touch play was as good as anything City have produced.

"I tipped them for the league this season and, while that may look a forlorn hope, I am not giving up yet."

Like many optimistic United fans, Shearer has also noticed that City have had to work hard for their last three victories against Huddersfield, Southampton, and West Ham.

"There have been signs recently — away at Huddersfield and at home to Southampton in midweek — that teams are finding ways to stop them, despite Pep Guardiola’s complaints at such tactics," he added.

As brilliant as City have been to watch this season, there's nothing we'd all like to see more than a proper title race.

Can United still win the title? Have your say in the comments. 

